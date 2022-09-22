Stacey Solomon overhauls £1.2m mansion for Halloween a month early

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Stacey Solomon, 32, has transformed her family mansion, Pickle Cottage, for Halloween, more than a month before the spooky festival.

On Wednesday, the Loose Women star uploaded a series of Instagram Stories posts with her children, Zach, 14, Leighton, 10, Rex, two, and baby Rose which revealed them decorating their home ahead of the Autumn celebration.

WATCH: Stacey Solomon films Gogglebox at home - and reveals the truth about filming

Stacey and Co hung black witches' hats from the ceiling, which appear as though they are levitating thanks to clear wire and the family also added two life-sized skeletons.

Stacey has put up her Halloween decorations already

On Friday, the presenter admitted she had relocated the skeletons to the coat closet while the boys weren't home because she kept getting startled by their presence.

Stacey always strives to make life fun for her children and in her previous home she even turned the bathroom into a beach by emptying a ton of sand in there.

"Beach Life - in the bathroom. When your sandpit sand order isn't what you expected and you don't have any essential work in Dubai," she joked alongside three pictures of her children posing in their swimwear whilst enjoying the temporary transformation.

Many fans were completely shocked by Stacey's brave decision, while others branded her the "Best mum ever". One hilariously added: "Looking forward to seeing the tap to tidy on this."

Stacey, her husband Joe Swash and their blended family have been living at Pickle Cottage since 2020, and since moving in they have transformed the interiors with a jaw-dropping games room, a mermaid bathroom and a stunning kitchen.

Stacey created a beach in her former home

Outside, the family have an amazing swimming pool which they all enjoyed during the summer holidays.

Proving their love for their family home, the couple even opted for a "homeymoon" instead of a honeymoon, spending quality time with their family in the comfort of their own home.

