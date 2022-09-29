Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in burglary terror at £3.5million mansion The couple live in an exclusive Cheshire neighbourhood

Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards and her fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's house was targeted in a terrifying burglary while they were home with their baby son Axel, it has been revealed.

According to The Sun, thieves broke into the couple's £3.5million Cheshire mansion while they were downstairs on Tuesday evening, stealing expensive items including jewellery and designer handbags, leaving the pair "terrified" for their safety.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Perrie Edwards shares rare video of baby Axel

Cheshire Police confirmed officers were called to the burglary at 10.45pm on Tuesday, saying: "The offenders have broken into the home stealing jewellery and handbags while the occupants were inside."

MORE: Perrie Edwards' swimming pool is five-star luxury

Perrie and Alex live in one of the most exclusive neighbourhoods in Cheshire, in a £3.5million home they bought in August 2020, a year before welcoming their baby boy.

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's home was broken into when they were downstairs

Their neighbours include former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson, Manchester United defender Raphael Varane, and Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson.

STORY: Perrie Edwards stuns in the sleekest midi dress and boots

Detectives are now said to be trawling through CCTV to try and identify the burglars and get more information on what happened.

The couple live in Cheshire

Perrie and her fiancé are not the only high-profile stars to have been targeted by burglars while they were at home; earlier this year, David and Victoria Beckham's London home was broken into while they were downstairs with their daughter Harper, with the couple only finding out about the incident when their son Cruz returned home and found an upturned bedroom the following morning.

The burglary has prompted the couple to increase security at their homes, and they have recently applied to install another security building at their Cotswolds home due to fears of another burglary attempt.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.