Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's epic swimming pool is 5* luxury See inside the Little Mix star's luxurious home

Perrie Edwards' partner Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has shared the cutest father and son photos at their Surrey home, and we couldn't get over the couple's 5* swimming pool.

Perrie Edwards reveals first look at baby son's nursery - and just wow

In a series of sweet poolside Instagram posts, the Little Mix stars fiancé held their giggling 10-month-old son Axel. He captioned the images: "My boy!" with a blue heart and smiley face emoji. Their mini photoshoot revealed a stunning swimming pool, garden and sun lounge area that looked straight out of a luxury hotel.

One fan commented: "Cool photos!" while others cooed over how "adorable" little Axel is.

Perrie and Alex's garden pool has to be seen to be believed

Situated in the beautiful Surrey Hills in the south of England, the Little Mix singer and Liverpool football stars recently renovated and pristine mansion received a hotel-worthy makeover.

Baby Axel and Alex laugh in the sunshine

Their outdoor space features an additional terrace area with a large outdoor sofa with cream cushions and a glass-topped table. Perrie shared a TikiTok video of the stunning garden and tagged it: "Holiday from Holiday!"

How you could live next to Princess Eugenie

The mansion boasts an outdoor fire pit

Perrie, 28, posted a photo of herself basking in the sun by an almost identical garden swimming pool and sun lounge area when the family enjoyed a Portuguese holiday earlier this month. The luxury hotel looked really did look like a home away from home for the famous family.

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards' go-to pre-show meal might surprise you

The family's holiday home away from home

Perrie and Alex's multi-million-pound mansion even boasts a fire pit and a trampoline for baby Axel.

Meanwhile, inside the house, the singer has used her incredible hall as a backdrop for an Instagram photo, revealing their regal staircase with a black and cream runner and black ornate railings.

Inside Perrie and Alex's palatial home

The house could provide the perfect setting for a summer wedding. Although the newly engaged couple are keeping their wedding plans under wraps, plenty of celebrities are just as excited for them as we are.

The diamond engagement rings anyone would say 'I do' to

Perrie's dazzling June 2022 engagement announcement

Celebrities including Stacey Solomon, Amanda Holden, singer Ella Eyre and of course her fellow Little Mix bandmates rushed to send their love when Perrie announced their engagement on June 18, writing on Instagram: "Last night the love of my life got down on one knee and I said… YES!"

