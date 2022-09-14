Perrie Edwards amazes in the sleekest midi dress and boots The Touch singer looked divine

Perrie Edwards has sparked autumn style inspiration among fans with her latest seasonal look. The Little Mix singer showcased her sartorial skills as she posed for the cameras in a timeless number, which she paired with a classic accessory.

Perrie, 29, sported a sleek midi dress featuring a failproof beige hue, a calf-length fit, a racer neck, a satin sheen and a sleeveless cut. She teamed with frock with a pair of on-trend white heeled cowboy boots which infused her minimalist attire with some wild west fun.

The mother-of-one clasped a chocolate brown leather satchel-style handbag featuring gold hardware to complete her beautiful brown outfit. She slipped on a pair of large, cat-eye sunglasses – adding a touch of diva drama to the concoction.

The singer styled her sandy blonde tresses down loose and opted for a natural yet glamorous makeup blend. A gold leaf arm cuff adored her right bicep, while a gold pendant delicately coiled around her neck.

Perrie looked brilliant in beige

Perrie took to social media to share the stylish clip with fans via her Instagram Stories. She captioned the short video: "Work mode," with a brown love heart emoji.

The star paired the frock with a chocolate leather handbag

Emulate Perrie's covetable look with some cowboy boots of your own. These leather western knee boots in a luxe cream colour can be worn all year round – and are the ultimate It-girl item on the market.

Camouflage Premium Leather Western Knee Boots, £125, ASOS

The star recently wowed followers on Instagram once again, as she dressed in a light blue workout ensemble that accentuated her toned physique.

In the photo, the 29-year-old can be seen ascending the stairs in the gleaming home she shares with her partner, football player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, while their one-year-old son Axel looks on, admiring his talented mother.

She looked flawless in the azure crop top and cycling shorts co-ord, sourced from her own collection, Disora.

Perrie's array of sports bras claims to be both functional and comfortable, so we can see why the Little Mix star opted to wear it around the home, even if she wasn't working out.

