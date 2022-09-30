Inside Hoda Kotb's two beautiful homes following split from ex Joel Schiffman The Today show host has homes in Manhattan and Long Island

Hoda Kotb has been open about life as a single mom since her split from fiancé Joel Schiffman in January, as they continue to amicably co-parent their two young daughters, Haley and Hope.

The Today star previously revealed that after "really meaningful conversations", the former couple decided they were "better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple".





The former couple owned two beautiful homes together – an apartment in New York, and a four-bedroom waterfront property on Long Island – where Hoda is believed to still be living with the girls in the wake of the break-up. Let's take a look inside Hoda's stylish New York apartment…

Hoda Kotb's kitchen

In 2016, Hoda explained that the house had become a little chaotic thanks to her two young daughters: "I'm in my apartment looking at my kitchen, and it's revealing," she told Architectural Digest.

"Every cabinet door is open and has been since the last time I needed something inside. In this drawer: two old Blackberry phones, a turkey baster, an old checkbook. Is that a driver's license? Yes – expired in 2013. I could win Let's Make A Deal with this drawer. I think I'm just wired to be disorganized."

Hoda's open-plan living room and kitchen make for a welcoming and vibrant hub of the home. It is decorated with a muted cream color scheme, while rustic wooden kitchen cupboards and a soft linen couch with matching cushions create a comfortable and cozy feel. Hoda has also displayed various paintings and drawings by her children on the fridge-freezer.

Hoda Kotb's living room

Another image in the living room showed that there is a geometric-print rug on the floor and two white wooden tables beneath the TV at the front of the space. A baby walker is kept to hand, as well as a pack of baby wipes alongside tissues on the side.

Hoda Kotb's dining room

Hoda's children Haley and Hope previously made a makeshift ice cream shop from the window of their dining room. It showed that there is a wooden table in the space, and matching wooden chairs with white frames. Haley and Hope had also stuck pink and yellow post-it notes as signs on the windows.

Hoda Kotb's hallway

Hoda shared an image of herself and Joel on New Year's Eve and inadvertently gave fans a glimpse of the hallway. It showed a winding staircase, and several framed photographs showcased on the walls.

Hoda Kotb's childrens' bedroom

Although it's not clear whether Haley's or Hope's, one of Hoda's children has a nursery with a duck-egg blue wooden crib.

Hoda Kotb's childrens' playroom

Haley and Hope also appear to have a separate playroom. Hoda has allowed the girls to make the space their own, with several paintings clipped to a string on one wall, multicolored balloons, a whiteboard, and a selection of toys spread out on one side. There is also a flatscreen TV mounted upon one wall beneath a ring light, where the family had been joining Zoom calls during the pandemic.

Hoda Kotb's bedroom

Hoda once gave a glimpse of her bedroom as she watched Maid in Manhattan from her bed. The snap showed grey walls and a wooden chest of drawers.

