Earl Charles Spencer shares ominous photo of Princess Diana's former home

Earl Charles Spencer shared a very ominous photo of Princess Diana's former home, Althorp House, on Monday.

The 58-year-old uploaded a picture to his Instagram Stories, showing the Grade I listed property with horn-like clouds above it. The image included the long gravel driveway, pristine lawns and the façade of the great residence. "Horns of cloud over Althorp this morning," he captioned the photo.

It's not the first time that Charles has shared a mysterious snap of his impressive home. In August, Charles uploaded a photograph revealing a spectacular view across the on-site lake at night. The image captured the almost-full moon high in the sky shining down on the glistening lake.

Clouds formed horn like shapes over the building on Monday 3 October

In the background, a dense wall of trees could be seen around the body of water, and it made for a scenic landscape for the perfect shot.

Princess Diana's former home, where she was raised, has an amazing 500-year history and is filled with antique treasures and iconic paintings. The Earl has ruled that no photos can be taken inside the property when the public come to tour, however, he does frequently share glimpses inside the walls on his Instagram page.

Fans adore the impressive library which is filled with books. It looks like the perfect place to settle down on a rainy afternoon for a spot of reading.

The grand home has a spectacular lake

The house includes a grand bedroom where it's reported that Princess Diana would practice her tap dancing and two impressive dining rooms, one called the Marlborough Room, and another the Great Room.

Charles Spencer grew up at Althorp House with his three older sisters, and inherited the family home when his father John died in 1992.

The residence was in fact the first place that Diana met King Charles (the then Prince Charles), when he was invited to the family home by her sister Sarah Spencer.

Althorp House is now closed to visitors, and a statement on their website reads: "Althorp House is now closed. We look forward to welcoming you in the summer of 2023."

