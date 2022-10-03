The Queen unexpectedly leaps inside Balmoral Castle in unearthed photo See a rare photo of the late monarch running

During Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's 70-year reign she was pictured the world over but rarely was she seen exerting herself, but in a rare photo in 1967 she was captured running up the stairs!

The late monarch was photographed leaping up her stairs two at a time as she rushed to get changed during a photoshoot.

The image was shot by David Montgomery, when he was instructed to photograph the Queen. During the shoot, he suggested outside would be a great backdrop for pictures and Her Majesty quickly rushed off to get changed. David decided to pick up his camera in that moment and get a blurred shot of the then monarch bounding up the stairs.

The Queen was picture running up the stairs

The glimpse inside Her Majesty's former home shows it has a wooden staircase and then it was decorated with fetching floral wallpaper. At the bottom of the stairs was a marble statue and a vase with flowers stood on the windowsill.

Balmoral Castle was where the Queen passed away on Thursday 8 September and it was certainly very poignant that Her Majesty spent her final days at Balmoral, as the 50,000-acre estate was well known to have been her favourite place on earth, and it was previously described as a "paradise in the Highlands" by the monarch herself.

The Queen died at her beloved Scottish home

It was where she would spend each summer, enjoying time off from royal duties, and partaking in many outdoor pursuits such as horse riding and walking.

Another unearthed moment, revealing the Queen's athleticism once again was when she was forced to run after four-year-old Prince William during Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's 1986 wedding. The young royal tries to run after the horse-drawn carriage carrying the bride and groom and the Queen has to act fast to grab his hand to stop him getting away.

