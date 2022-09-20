Princess Eugenie's heartwarming memento to remember the Queen in Portugal The Princess had a close relationship with her grandmother

On Monday, Princess Eugenie joined the rest of the royal family at her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. The 32-year-old royal is shortly set to return to her new life in Portugal with her husband Jack Brooksbank and one-year-old son August, but memories of her grandmother won't be far away.

There's a special way that Prince Andrew's daughter will remember her granny's "happy" place, Balmoral, and that's with a precious photo. Speaking to Harper's Bazaar, the royal revealed she has a photograph taken at Balmoral by her father.

On the topic of her bedroom in the past interview, the royal revealed: "My bedroom is full of photos my parents have taken. Mumsy took one of an elephant spraying water on its back, which is incredible, and there's one Papa took of Balmoral Castle. I've got a lot of art that needs to be put on the walls. And there are shoes everywhere."

Her Majesty loved spending time at Balmoral

Balmoral is a special place for the royals as each year, the Queen would retreat there for her annual summer break, inviting members of the family to enjoy a dose of normality.

In the ITV documentary, Our Queen at Ninety, Eugenie said that her "Granny" is most happy in the Highlands, revealing how the royal clan like to spend their time together there. The youngest daughter of Prince Andrew said: "Walks, picnics, dogs – a lot of dogs, there's always dogs – and people coming in and out all the time. It's a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa, for us to come and see them up there; where you just have room to breathe and run."

Her Majesty once described it as "my dear paradise in the Highlands" and it is the place she spent her final days before passing away on 8 September.

The royal family came together on Monday for the state funeral

Princess Eugenie is set to divide her time between London and Portugal, residing at Nottingham Cottage when they are in the UK. The decision has been made due to her husband Jack's new role which requires him to be in Portugal for an exciting development project.

We're sure the royal will pop back to the UK often, considering her sister Princess Beatrice and her parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are all based in England.

