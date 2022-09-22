Floral tributes moved from the Queen's beloved royal residence after her funeral The tributes will be used across the royal gardens and parkland

The Queen's garden staff have begun the process of moving floral tributes left on the Sandringham Estate, just 48 hours after her funeral took place.

A photo was shared on the Sandringham Instagram account on Wednesday showing the garden team working in the dark to start clearing some of the flowers from the Norwich Gates at the estate, where mourners had gathered to pay tribute to the late monarch following her death on 8 September.

"Undertaken by the Gardens Team, the process of moving floral tributes from the Norwich Gates has now commenced on the Sandringham Estate," the message read. "Access for vehicles along Dersingham Avenue and through the Estate along Scotch Belt still remains prohibited until further notice."

It continued: "Sandringham Estate remains in a period of Royal Mourning until Tuesday 27 September."

Flowers are being moved from outside Sandringham's Norwich Gate

It was previously revealed that the flowers will be turned into compost that will be used within the Royal Gardens and Royal Parkland, with a statement also sharing what will happen to the thousands of cards and pictures that had been left in memory of the Queen.

"Labels and cards will be separated from flowers and stored for members of the Royal Family to read," it said. "Once floral tributes are removed, they will be taken for processing to remove any remaining packaging, cards and labels and to separate plant material for composting.

"This organic composted material will be used within the Royal Gardens on shrubberies and landscaping projects across the Royal Parkland."

Prince William and Kate visited Sandringham on Thursday 15 September

Floral tributes were left across the royal residences in the days after the Queen's passing, with any bouquets placed at Buckingham Palace later moved across to nearby Green Park. The flowers at Windsor Castle, meanwhile, were moved to create a beautiful lined walkway for the final leg of the Queen's funeral procession to St George's Chapel on Monday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales paid an emotional visit to Sandringham a week after Her late Majesty's death to view the flowers and talk to locals, where they said how touched they had been by the public's tributes.

Sandringham has long been a special place for the royals, as it is where they typically all gather to celebrate Christmas together each year.

