Princess Eugenie's former £95 per week home was very unroyal The royal lived in student halls during her time at Newcastle University

It may be a lifetime since Princess Eugenie was a fresher at Newcastle University, but the now 32-year-old likely has many fond memories of her time studying English Literature and History of Art thanks to her time in student halls.

The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson chose to forego private accommodation whilst studying for her degree, opting instead to reside with five fellow students in halls of residence - where rooms ranged from £95 to £175 per week at the time. It is said the royal lived in the Castle Leazes student residence, the university's only catered halls.

It’s believed the then 19-year-old Princess opted for a single en suite room, which features a 3-foot single bed, a shared contemporary kitchen, dining area and lounge with a flat-screen TV.

The hall's kitchens would likely have been world's away from the royal kitchens Princess Eugenie was used to growing up at Royal Lodge in Windsor, though they did come equipped with a cooker, fridge and freezer, microwave, kettle and toaster.

Example of a shared kitchen at Castle Leazes ©Newcastle University

The royal's choice to move into student halls may have come as a surprise to royal fans. Especially considering her older sister Princess Beatrice moved into a chic apartment in St James's Palace rather than accommodation at London's Goldsmiths College when she was a student.

Princess Eugenie starting uni at Newcastle University in 2009

Explaining why the teen royal chose to live in halls, a friend told the Daily Mail in 2009: "Eugenie is a very down-to-earth girl who hates using her title and she was adamant that she wanted to live in halls with her friends.

"She just wants to be treated like any other undergraduate. She chose Newcastle because it offered a great degree course and it seems a really fun place to go," they continued.

The royal successfully graduated with a 2:1

In her final two years of university, Princess Eugenie lived with seven of her friends in a student house, reportedly in the town of Jesmond in Newcastle upon Tyne. She graduated from university with a 2:1 in 2012.

