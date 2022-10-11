Holly Willoughby's pricey home feature that Prince Harry has too

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby, 41, has revealed she has a powerful telescope at her home with husband Dan Baldwin and three children Harry, Belle and Chester. The star has recently used her telescope to photograph the moon – and Prince Harry is a fan too!

The This Morning presenter's newsletter for her brand Wylde Moon included a photograph taken through her personal telescope. "I spent ages on Saturday night trying to capture a decent photo using my telescope... and this was the best I could do using the camera on my mobile," she penned.

Holly Willoughby reveals home disaster

The star has previously revealed: "I spend most of my holidays gazing up at the night sky and there's no better bit of kit than a Celestron telescope to help capture the moon."

The star lives in London with her family

On Tuesday, she referenced her love of the moon again, explaining she has a clip on gadget which allows her to take photos on her phone through the telescope.

Want to gaze at the stars and moon just like Holly? We've found a cheaper version perfect for astrology beginners.

Celestron AstroMaster Telescope, was £199, Amazon

The Duke of Sussex is also a fan of stargazing, and it was revealed at the end of the last year that the royal has his own telescope at his Montecito mansion with Meghan Markle and two children Archie and Lilibet.

Prince Harry joined a video call for The Legacy Award unveiling a huge telescope in the background, presumably used to admire the night skies over Santa Barbara.

It's likely that Santa Barbara would be much better for seeing the stars than London as the city's smog makes visibility low.

Finding Freedom, by authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, also revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle slept under the stars in Botswana when they were dating, clearly showing their love for the cosmos.

