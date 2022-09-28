Holly Willoughby gives glimpse into private bedroom – and it's so chic

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby, 41, has shared a glimpse into her super chic private bedroom on her Wylde Moon newsletter – and we totally love it.

The This Morning presenter lives with her husband Dan Baldwin and her three children Harry, Belle and Chester. In Monday's instalment of her newsletter, she included a photo of herself lying on a bed alongside her beloved cat, Bluebell, and it revealed that Holly has crisp white sheets and a plaid throw on her bed.

The cosy grey check bedspread provided the perfect place for her sweet cat to snuggle, and it's great for Instagram opportunities too.

Holly shared a look inside her bedroom

We love the cosy-yet chic set-up inside Holly's bedroom.

In 2017, Holly gave fans another peek inside her bedroom, when her children joined her on her birthday.

The photo revealed that Holly has a dark wooden bed frame with statement curved headboard and the room is decorated with floral patterned wallpaper.

Holly has impeccable fashion tastes which extend into the interior design of her stunning home. Every corner has been carefully curated by the star, and the looks fans have been given show just how beautiful it is.

Holly has shown off her bedroom before

Elsewhere in Holly's home, the star has a massive family kitchen complete with modern kitchen island and a pristine lounge with stylish grey furniture.

The garden is a sanctuary for Holly in the summer months, where the children like to play and Holly hosts barbecues and gets stuck into gardening, growing her own vegetables.

The mother-of-three's home is set to get even better as the star has applied for planning permission to extend her London property. Building on a first-floor extension set to get underway, despite Holly experiencing some complaints from neighbours on her expansion and initially having her grand plans rejected.

