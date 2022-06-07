Prince Harry and Meghan Markle debut stylish garden furniture – shop the look

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be back at their US home with children Archie and Lilibet, but while they were at their UK residence Frogmore Cottage we got to see a glimpse inside their private garden.

LOOK: A rare look inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's chic UK home

The Sussexes threw a birthday party for their one-year-old daughter and a friend of the family Misan Harriman shared a few images from the day, giving glimpses inside the house and a look at the garden.

WATCH: Check out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's US home

Misan was photographed with one of his daughters sat on garden furniture in their outdoor space which featured a pristine lawn and an ample flower bed in the background.

The sofa-style garden seat is made from black metal mesh and has been styled with black and white padded seat cushions.

A friend of the family revealed what the garden looks like

READ: Meghan Markle and daughter Lili's secret London trip during Jubilee weekend revealed

REVEALED: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's £11m family mansion is dreamy inside and out

There was also a matching table positioned in front of the father-daughter duo.

Want a chic black garden set just like the Sussexes? Here are ones we love:

Kettler rectangular mesh top table, £379, Garden Furniture World

Habitat rattan bench, £160, Argos

Portmore garden set, £599.99, Lakeland

How about cute cushions to match?

Black stripe outdoor cushion, £6.80, Matalan

Black and white outdoor seat cushion, £58, Rockett St George

The garden at their Montecito home is perhaps even more impressive with 7.38 jaw-dropping acres of land.

During the couple's now-iconic Oprah interview, the royals showed off their outdoor chicken coop, full of hens they had rescued from a farm.

The couple have a lovely garden stateside too

Also, it's reported that the family have a large playground with climbing wall within the garden which we are sure is a hit with the children, particularly Archie.

It has also been revealed that the couple have their own vegetable patch on site and like to enjoy home-grown veggies wherever possible. We're sure Prince Harry got his green-fingered nature from his father Prince Charles, who is a keen gardener.

