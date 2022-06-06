Gayle King shares unexpected health update she had been 'avoiding' The star had avoided it for nearly three years

Gayle King has given a much-needed health update to fans since learning she tested positive for COVID-19 after having interacted with her co-hosts during CBS Mornings.

The star took to Instagram to share the news with fans, reporting to them still from CBS studios appearing masked up, telling fans that she had been asked to leave the building immediately and go home to rest.

"The thing that I've been dreading has finally happened," she said. She previously had a COVID-19 scare in February due to a false positive test result.

The news anchor appeared in good spirits despite the diagnosis, and as one of her co-stars popped in the video to say hi, the crew surrounding them asked the two to distance themselves, and Gayle insisted, "I'm leaving, I'm leaving."

"I'm double vaxxed and boosted, go figure," she maintained to fans. She captioned the video with: "My turn….."

Fans rushed to the comments to send her get well messages, writing: "You are looking strong and fabulous! Praying for full healing and fast recovery!" and: "Hopefully mild symptoms. It happens," as well as: "Oh Gayle! I'm watching you right now (I record the show). Feel better soon. You are much loved!!"

Gayle revealed she had tested positive after not getting it for nearly three years

"Looks like I have to accept reality," she told fans in a subsequent health update, recording from her home after she took three consecutive tests to make sure.

Referring to her previous COVID-19 scare, she said: "I was hoping that this would be another false alarm, because I've had two of those before."

She explained that she first felt symptoms on Saturday, but she thought it was just a cold and so she wasn't concerned. Concluding her update, she said: "The 'Rona finally got me, I've been avoiding it for a long time, but I'm so glad I'm double boosted and double vaxxed, and let's just hope my symptoms stay mild.

The anchor broke the news with a candid video earlier

Leaving fans with a thoughtful message, she wrote in the caption: "Funny how all the things on ones to do list … don't seem so important when you actually get COVID…"



