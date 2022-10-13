Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's 'out of this world' house gets bold new addition The couple have moved into their grand mansion

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have recently moved into their Essex mega mansion after years of hard work renovating it. On Wednesday, the couple revealed they have commissioned an artist to create a jaw-dropping piece for their stunning home.

"Who likes this art painted for us by @thegreenhouseart_?" they wrote alongside a snap of the grand piece hanging on the wall. The art has been crafted with white, black, grey and gold tones and is displayed in a statement black frame. Above the frame is a vintage style light to illuminate the piece come sundown.

The creative behind the masterpiece is Joanna Green, who has amassed over 25,000 followers online thanks to her captivating paintings.

"She's up! Such a pleasure painting this huge piece for Mark and Michelle, their house is OUT OF THIS WORLD," Joanna wrote on the image shared by the couple.

The couple have commissioned an artist

She then shared a close up of the design before it got framed, writing: "Close up of the piece pre framing, it was a biggie! 160x100cm with a custom bespoke frame. I drove the piece straight from the framers to Mark and Michelle's home so forgot to photograph, but the photographs of it in situ are way better so that's okay!!!

"Such an honour to create something for them! We went super neutral with black, bronze and gold to match their interior choices."

While most of the reactions to Michelle and Mark's new home have been positive, some fans have had differing opinions, and have shared their thoughts online.

Joanna, the painter, said it was 'an honour'

When Mark showed off the lines he had cut into their grass with a push mower, his followers were divided in their response.

"I think you should have gone for a ride on mower!" wrote one, and: "You need a bigger mower Mark," penned another. A third remarked: "Never mind the ride on, we just got a robot lawn mower," while a fourth said: " Great mowers them hayters! Now you’ve got to try mowing some double and triple stripes."

