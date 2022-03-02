The CBS Morning stars were in for a totally unexpected surprise Wednesday, and it took place outside of the studios!

Gayle King shared an adorable series of pictures of herself as she ran through the airport having just landed in New York City from Washington DC. The shocking photos prove just how connected – even if coincidentally – her and her CBS co-stars really are.

WATCH: Gayle celebrates her tenth anniversary on CBS Mornings wearing her iconic yellow dress

Just as she landed in La Guardia Airport, Gayle was pleasantly surprised by none other than her co-host, Nate Burlson, who was, alternatively, leaving New York City, and headed to Syracuse.

The broadcast journalist shared a play by play on Instagram of both of their total shock to see one another, quickly sharing a hug before continuing to travel with their respective entourage.

Unbeknownst to Gayle, she was in for yet another crazy surprise just minutes later: her other co-star.

She hilariously revealed that she also ran into Tony Dokoupil at the airport, catching him as he was headed to Minneapolis. The star shared sweet pictures of Tony raising his hand in a "what are you doing here?" gesture.

The hilarious exchange

Gayle captioned her post of the epic coincidence with: "Yep this just happened! Just landed from DC ran right into @nateburleson at LaGuardia heading to Syracuse minutes later ran into @tonydokoupil heading to Minneapolis! We 'be' working hard @cbsmornings… My fav last [picture] check out Nate's expression you could tell he was thrilled to see me!!! What are the odds we'd all be there same time, same place? So fun!"

The trio back in the CBS studios

Fans went wild over Nate's hilarious dramatic facial expressions of surprise and confusion, but even more so over Gayle's outfit. She looked fabulous in a plush, green faux fur coat from Apparis.

Her followers wrote comments like: "The world is truly a small place!!!!" and: "Y'all are killing me. Like you don't see each other at work every day. But I love it! Also… OKAY GREEN COAT!" as well as: "Love the chemistry on the show," which clearly is one they have outside of the studios too.

