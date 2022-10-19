Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis' $3.5m LA lovenest they shared before shock split The Don't Worry Darling star is now dating Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde is reportedly paying around $10,000 per month to rent a lavish apartment in upscale Los Feliz with her Don't Worry Darling co-star Harry Styles after splitting with her fiance of seven years, Jason Sudeikis.

Before their split, Olivia purchased a stunning $3.35million property in the Silver Lake hills with the Saturday Night Live star and their two children, Otis, eight, and Daisy, five. The star-studded neighborhood boasts its fair share of celebrity residents, including Rachel McAdams, Ryan Gosling, James Franco and Chris Pine. Find out more about their former lovenest below…

Olivia and Jason's luxe family home was a 1920s jewel set on a 13-acre lot. Boasting four bedrooms and three bathrooms, the Spanish-style abode designed by architect Frankie Faulkner had plenty of space for the couple to raise their growing family.

The property's tropical garden was a Mediterranean paradise laden with olive trees and various species of cacti, along with a saltwater swimming pool in the backyard.

Olivia shared a snap of the sprawling family living room on her Instagram

According to former realtor listings, the Wilde-Sudeikis home was full of its original charm despite being renovated by DISC interiors in 2016.

Their living room had an original fireplace and barrel-vaulted ceiling, while the family's sleek open plan kitchen-come-dining area featured custom cabinetry, limestone countertops and a range of vintage and state-of-the-art kitchen appliances.

Listings reveal a separate guest room with an ensuite wet room on the ground level, while the top floor includes the property’s other three bedrooms - two guest rooms that share a bathroom and the home’s fully modernized master suite, with an open plan closet, dual bathroom vanities and romantic vintage bathtub.

The former couple's Silver Lake hills bolthole wasn't the only property they owned. During their relationship, the Booksmart co-stars purchased a jaw-dropping 6,500-square-foot townhouse in the Clinton Hill neighborhood of Brooklyn back in 2014, doling out $6.5 million for the sprawling nine-bedroom abode that could rival a royal residence.

The stars' Silver Lake hills home had four bedrooms

Now Olivia reportedly lives with her partner Harry after being linked in 2021.

The couple met on the set of Don't Worry Darling after she hired him to replace actor Shia LaBeouf. Their relationship came after she split from her former partner Jason.

