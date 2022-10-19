Judge Judy's top secret $420m homes will blow you away The star has an eye for real estate

With an estimated annual income of $47million, it's not surprising that the iconic Judge Judy has invested a lot of her earnings into real estate.

The 79-year-old, whose real name is Judy Sheindlin, lives with her husband Jerry – and her staggering property portfolio, which she keeps under wraps, is worth a dazzling $420million!,

Judge Judy's home in Newport, Rhode Island

Judy's Newport residence is her main home, and the $9million property is seriously epic.

The star purchased the home back in 2018, and the 9,700-square-foot property is set on just over three and a half acres of land. It has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms and was described by the original real estate listing as "a sanctuary".

The star has an impressive portfolio of homes

The listing read, "The soaring, two-story entrance hall and living room with floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace enjoy lovely ocean views. No expense was spared to create a beautiful sanctuary using all that modern technology can provide."

Judge Judy's home in Naples, Florida

Velvet Ropes report that Judy also has a home in Florida, which she bought in 2015. The surroundings are idyllic, and the interiors are just as breathtaking with a jaw-dropping marble foyer and sweeping staircase. The master suite and guest apartment are also massive highlights.

Judge Judy's home in Greenwich, Connecticut

In 2007, Judge Judy undertook an ambitious project, completely destroying and rebuilding a huge Connecticut mansion. While the star hasn't shown any of the interiors online, we can only imagine it is amazing.

Judy and her husband live together

Judge Judy's home in Beverly Hills

The star also has a $10.7million home in the sought-after location of Beverly Hills. The five-bedroom apartment has underground parking, scenic balconies and modern amenities.

Judy is a mother to two children, who are from her first marriage to Ronald Levy in 1964. The star put her budding legal career on hold to become a stay-at-home mom, but later returned to work.

Judy then met her now-husband Jerry in 1976 at a New York bar – and the rest is history!

