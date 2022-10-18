Ryan Seacrest's kitchen inside his $75,000 a month NY townhouse is so unexpected The Live! host is currently recovering from COVID-19

Ryan Seacrest has been cooking up a storm as he gets over coronavirus inside his New York home - but he's also been making a bit of a mess.

The TV star took to Instagram to update his fans on his recovery and in doing so, let them have a sneak peek at his luxury townhouse.

MORE: Ryan Seacrest steps away from Live! as he battles COVID-19

Ryan was thanking all the people who have cared for him from a distance and wrote: "My days in quarantine. Thank you to everyone who sent soups, sardines, and get well wishes."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ryan Seacrest reunites with ex-girlfriend Julianne Hough

He posted several snapshots of himself, including one where he appeared to be in the middle of a cooking session.

Rather than sleek, clear surfaces, there was barely a spot unattended. Water bottles, fruit, knives and ingredients filled up the marble island in the middle of his kitchen.

MORE: Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest prepare to celebrate emotional anniversary live on air

MORE: Kelly Ripa joined by LIVE! co-host Ryan Seacrest for new ABC show

The scene of disarray may come as surprise to many of his fans who only ever see him looking camera ready on one of his many hosting gigs.

Ryan shared a glimpse inside his home as he recovered from coronavirus

Ryan is reportedly paying $75,000-a-month for his six-story New York home where he lives to be near to the Live with Kelly and Ryan studios.

The home is located in the Lenox Hill neighborhood and boasts six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and six fireplaces.

MORE: Ryan Seacrest's $69.9million Beverly Hills home has a rich celebrity history

MORE: Kelly Ripa shares fond memory of Ray Liotta from LIVE! following his death

Ryan is no stranger to luxury and put his unbelievable Beverly Hills homes on the market in 2020.

Ryan is currently taking a break from Live! while he recovers

The 47-year-old listed his seven-bedroom home, which is described as one of Beverly Hills' most private and secluded estates on the market for $69.95million.

It is situated on three-acres of land, and has a one-story main house, two guest houses, a separate gym, swimming pool with pool house, and an underground garage.

A second, more modest home is listed for $4.99million and has been described as "an incredible opportunity to remodel or rebuild".

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.