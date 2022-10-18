Where does Amber Heard live now with daughter Oonagh? The actress has sold her home

Amber Heard, has been keeping out of the limelight since her dramatic court case with Johnny Depp, so where is the actress living now with her daughter Oonagh Paige Heard?

In August, it was reported that the Aquaman star sold up her home in the remote Yucca Valley, California and she is yet to announce where she is now currently living.

WATCH: Amber Heard says she did not want divorce to go public

Her social media account hasn't been updated since a statement at the end of the trial and no reports have shed any light on where the star has moved to.

Her former home was a haven for her and her daughter and the three-bedroom, three-bathroom property was sold in an exclusive off-market deal for a whopping $1.05million.

The star used to live in a desert town

Amber made a hefty profit as it sold for almost double the $570,000 she originally paid for it via a private trust back in 2019.

The house was built in 2015 and has nearly 2,500 square feet of living space, and Amber has shown off rare glimpses of its chic interiors.

The small town where she was living is located in the desert, 120 miles east of her former hometown of Los Angeles. With its tiny population of just 20,000 it is pretty off grid.

On 1 July 2021, Amber took her fans by surprise with an adorable snap of her cradling her newborn.

The star shares snippets of her home life online

Amber lives alone with her daughter and she has previously revealed online that she is the "mom and the dad" to Oonagh after she was welcomed into the world via a surrogate. She penned: "I’m just the mom and the dad. She’s the boss."

It has never been revealed who the baby's father is and because Amber maintains she did it on her "own terms" her surrogate situation could have been achieved by an anonymous sperm donor or someone known to the star.

