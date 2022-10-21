Princess Kate impresses with her mum skills in unearthed clip – watch The Princess of Wales is a mum to three children

The Princess of Wales is a doting mum to three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and in an unearthed clip she appears to be a supermum!

Fan account, @thewalesnews, shared a video clip of the Princess squatting down to speak to her then young son Prince George while holding Princess Charlotte in her arms.

WATCH: The Princess of Wales comforts her daughter Princess Charlotte at the Queen's funeral

The video received over 200,000 likes and many took to the comments section to commend the royal on her effortless parenting – and also her super strong legs.

"How can she manage to do that?" the caption read, and fans echoed the sentiment.

"Woah! I'm impressed," wrote one, and: "That's what I was thinking, how did she manage to do that?" another added.

"Not only does she squat with Princess Charlotte in heels, but she manages to do it so perfectly as to not even open her legs wide to do that squat. William chose so wisely, she is absolutely just perfect," penned one fan.

"Meanwhile I can't even bend over without hurting my back," and: "All mothers have superpowers," others joked.

While the royal may look like she's bossing mum life, she has struggles just like everyone else and the Princess has candidly spoken out about the difficulties of being a busy working mother.

During an interview for the Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast hosted by Giovanna Fletcher, Prince William's wife opened up about mum guilt.

"There's such a pull, but I am such a hands-on mum, and whatever you're doing you want to make sure you're doing the uttermost best job you can for your children," she told fellow mum Giovanna.

Giving listeners an insight into her daily life, Kate revealed: "And you know, even this morning, coming to the nursery visit here, George and Charlotte were like, 'Mummy, how could you possibly not be dropping us off at school this morning?'"

