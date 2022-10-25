Will Smith's $42m home cinema is so epic it could be a movie theatre - see unexpected details Fans got to see inside the star's home

Will Smith left his fans stunned when he shared photos of the movie night end to all movie nights after hosting a private star-studded screening in his epic home cinema.

The Men in Black star blew fans away when he took to Instagram to share a selfie with his A-lister guests who included Rihanna and her rapper beau ASAP Rocky, Netflix comedian Dave Chappelle and filmmaker Tyler Perry. Will Smith hosted them all at his plush home cinema, which really had to be seen to be believed.

The father of three's cinema featured hardwood floors, plush grey velvet high-back seats complete with cup holders. An opulent scarlet wallpaper also lent to the authentic cinema vibe.

As Will's guests took to their seats and the lights went down, fans saw the title of the Hollywood star's upcoming feature film 'EMANCIPATION' emblazoned across the silver screen in the snap posted on Instagram. The actor captioned the post: "EPIC night!! Thanx for coming to see #Emancipation. Hope ya’ll enjoyed!!"

Will Smith's star-studded movie night was "magic"

Will's 63 million strong Instagram fan base could not contain their excitement. One wrote: "First of all. This guest list?!" and another added, "that theatre!!" Yet another fan begged to see more of the house commenting, "please invite me next time bro!"

One of Will's friends confirmed the movie night was as special as it had looked, commenting on the Instagram post: "This night was MAGIC!".

The actor lives in a property worth an estimated $42million located in the star-studded neighborhood of Calabasas with his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith. The area counts the Kardashians, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, and Oprah Winfrey among its other famous residents.

Will's estate was fully completed in 2010 and has some seriously impressive facilities, including basketball, volleyball, and tennis courts, its very own lake, and an outdoor pool.

