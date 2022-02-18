Will Smith's home looks totally enchanting in rare family photo The actor's home could be a wellness retreat

A rare throwback photo of Will Smith his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith and his three children, Trey, Jaden and Willow, has been resurfaced by Architectural Digest after they graced the magazine cover in 2011. As well as looking at how baby-faced Will's brood are in the vintage snap, we just can't get enough of their jaw-dropping front door!

The family are pictured standing in front of the entranceway to their home in the Santa Monica Mountains home and the double-height wooden doors steal the show. The grand doors themselves feature wood panelling and ornate details and on either side of the doors luscious plants have been placed giving a villa vibe to their property.

The AD article explains that Will and Jada sourced the door from India, and it once provided entry to a fort in northern India. "I have a thing for doors," Jada added. "I always think of them as a threshold to something new."

Will Smith shows off his impressive entrance at family mansion

Inside, the place looks just as spectacular as it appears there is a balconette feature as well as an eastern-inspired hanging lantern.

Another image from the shoot reveals their hotel-like foyer with oriental furnishings and statement pillars lining the view.

The foyer looked cute at Christmas time too

What else do we know about Will and Jada's mammoth family mansion?

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star reportedly spent $42million (£32.3million) on the impressive home which is located near Calabasas which is an exclusive part of Los Angeles.

The surrounding area is teeming with A-listers with many of the Kardashian clan having homes nearby.

Will's house has nine bedrooms, a home theatre and even a recording studio. It is reported that Willow recorded her hit single Whip My Hair without leaving her house!

The house could be mistaken for a hotel

It's not all work though, as other features include a meditation lounge, a pool room and outside there are basketball, volleyball and tennis courts. Not to mention its own lake!

"For Will and me this home was always a spiritual endeavor," Jada told Architectural Digest.

