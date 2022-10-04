Will Smith to enter Oscar race with new film Emancipation despite ban - details Will you be watching Emancipation?

Will Smith has reason to celebrate as his first film release since being banned from Academy events will make him eligible for the Oscars in 2023. Despite reports that the upcoming film, Emancipation, was being pushed back following the incident where Will struck Chris Rock on stage, the film will instead be released in December 2022 - making him eligible to enter the Oscars race for the following year.

The film is set to follow the true story of a man who escapes slavery to join the union army, with the official synopsis reading: "A runaway slave forges through the swamps of Louisiana on a tortuous journey to escape plantation owners that nearly killed him."

Should the Aladdin star indeed be nominated in the Best Actor category for the prestigious ceremony, he will be unable to attend the ceremony as he has a ten-year ban, despite winning in the Best Actor category in 2022. The King Richard actor apologised for his actions in a statement which read: "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

He continued: "I would also like to apologise to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologise to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behaviour has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us."

Will shared a clip of the trailer on Instagram, writing: "This was the hardest movie I’ve ever made. Blood, Sweat & Tears… LITERALLY! Shoutout to Apple who doubled (and tripled) down on their commitment to deliver this epic story to the world."

Replying, one person wrote: "Amazing. Brilliant. Incredible. Important. Can’t wait for the world to see #Emancipation." Film producer Brad Haugen also commented: "It’s a performance and a film unlike anything I have seen…important film and I am excited for the world to see it."

