Where does Charlize Theron live with her adopted daughters?

Charlize Theron grew up in South Africa but now the actress resides in America, and she has two wonderful properties to call home. There's her beach front pad in Malibu and then her Hollywood hills house, learn about both of her stunning residences…

Charlize Theron's Malibu home

Charlize's beachfront home spans over 2,000 square feet of space, and it has a relaxed Mediterranean feel and features three bedrooms.

The exterior of the property is a real highlight with a spacious deck area facing the ocean. There's a cabana for lounging and a built-in barbecue for entertaining. What's even better is that there are steps leading directly onto the powder soft sand. Ideal for summer nights, right?

Charlize Theron's Hollywood home

You wouldn't be an A-list actress without a home in Hollywood, would you? And Charlize is no different.

The star acquired her penthouse apartment in 2007 and it set her back $2.75 million. The loft style home features two bedrooms and one bathroom. It seems likely that Charlize would use this house when she needs to be in town for work purposes.

Charlize has adopted two girls

Charlize shares her homes with her two daughters Jackson and August, who are both adopted.

Speaking to PEOPLE about her journey to motherhood being through adoption, she said: "Even when I was in relationships, I was always honest with my partners, that adoption was how my family would look one day. This was definitely not a second option for me. It was always my first."

The star prefers to keep her children out of the limelight however she has shared glimpses of them on social media, much to her fans' delight. Speaking to Elle about bringing up black daughters, the actress said: "Building confidence for them right now is an oath I made to myself when I brought them home. They need to know where they come from and be proud of that. But they're going to have to know that it's a different climate for them than it is for me, and how unfair that is. If I can do something about that, of course I'm going to."

