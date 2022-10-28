Stacey Solomon sparks concern with latest DIY transformation The Loose Women star has been busy at Pickle Cottage

Another day, another DIY transformation for superwoman Stacey Solomon at her gorgeous family home, Pickle Cottage.

On Thursday, the star shared her recent update to her home office – a pampas grass wall display – but fans expressed their concerns in the comments section.

Stacey filmed herself assembling a huge wing-shaped display with pampas grass and dried flowers and a quote in the middle, but her followers had an array of worries about the handmade feature.

"Will that grass not die and fall out?" quizzed one, and: "I love it, but you do know they are full of fleas don't you?" warned another. A third worried about the spiders which could come and live in the dried flowers.

The star has been working on her desk space

Outweighing the concerns, Stacey's fan club were in awe of her creative talents. "Omg! This is wonderful. You are sooo creative xx," and: "She does it again, love this," were among the positive comments.

The post received over 280,000 likes and fans also tagged their pals, encouraging them to give it go for themselves.

Stacey's caption read: "Let Your Dreams Be Your Wings… I made a thing, I’m super proud of it. So I thought I’d put it on here.

"Pampas grass from farmer Scott’s garden (love him), a couple of dried flowers, some chicken wire and a special label from my sister."

Stacey's workspace looks so chic

Earlier this week, it was Stacey's unique £15 desk tidy from Amazon which sparked reaction. The star shared a link to her desk addition, which is shaped like a giant pencil sharpener. Crafted from rubber wood and stainless steel, the ultra-modern accessory is perfect for storing pens and pencils, as well as arts and crafts essentials.

It looks like the mum-of-four has quite the work-from-home set-up assembled now inside her amazing £1.2million family abode. We certainly wouldn't mind working from there!

