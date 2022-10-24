Stacey Solomon wows fans with quirky accessory for new home office

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Since moving into Pickle Cottage, Stacey Solomon has been busy transforming her £1.2 million property into the home of her dreams – and she's just revealed her latest DIY project on Instagram.

Sharing an update from her new home office, the TV star posted a video of herself building a flatpack desk from Ikea on Sunday, and fans are loving her choice of stationery.

WATCH: Stacey Solomon builds flatpack desk for new home office at Pickle Cottage

Opting for a cream, beige and gold colour scheme, Stacey's 5.4million followers were quick to comment on her luxurious home decor, and there's one quirky accessory, in particular, that's sparked a huge reaction.

A bestseller on Amazon, Stacey shared a link to her £15 desk tidy, which is shaped like a giant pencil sharpener. Crafted from rubber wood and stainless steel, the ultra-modern accessory is perfect for storing pens and pencils, as well as arts and crafts essentials.

Stacey gave fans a glimpse of her new stationery and accessories

As for the rest of her stationery, Stacey told fans that she'd bought the spice rack from her sister Gemma's company, The Label Lady, using it instead to store jars filled with paper clips, sticky notes, staples and more.

Pencil Sharpener Wooden Desk Tidy, £15, Amazon

In a sweet caption, she wrote: "My sister's spice rack, everytime I buy one of her pieces I feel so proud! Love you @label.lady.1."

The TV star opted for a cream, beige and gold colour scheme

Responding to the most frequently asked questions from fans, Stacey also made sure to credit her exact Ikea desk – the LAGKAPTEN / ALEX model, which retails at £175.

Putting her own spin on the white and oak-stained design, the Loose Women star explained that she'd customised it with a finishing touch.

LAGKAPTEN / ALEX Desk, £175, Ikea

"Built the two drawers, added the top table, added some drawer knobs I got from Amazon to try and jazz 'em up a bit," she wrote.

Stacey appears to have chosen the Kurtzy White and Gold Furniture Door Handles, which come in a pack of 16.

Kurtzy White and Gold Furniture Door Handles, £21.99, Amazon

Designed in a pumpkin shape to give a vintage and classic look, each one features a white body complete with embossed golden details – so chic.

