Stacey Solomon answers fans' security concern over her £1.2m home

Stacey Solomon and fiancé Joe Swash have an idyllic country home in Essex, dubbed 'Pickle Cottage', but last year the Loose Women star was forced to respond to fan comments when they raised concerns about her safety.

HOME INSPO: Loose Women hosts' lavish houses: Ruth Langsford, Coleen Nolan, Stacey Solomon and more

The presenter was showing off her brand-new bathroom complete with a freestanding tub positioned in front of the window, when one Instagram user pointed out that the neighbouring house in the distance may be able to see her in the bath.

They wrote: "Looks fab… just be careful that the house opposite doesn't get their binoculars out. To which Stacey replied in fits of giggles: "I think they'd be bitterly disappointed if I'm honest," and joked about the "absolute horror scenes".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon responds to a worried fan

Stacey's gorgeous bathroom has had parquet-style flooring installed and the presenter also added a shelving ladder and filled it with plenty of beautiful trinkets.

Perhaps she got inspiration from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who also have a ladder display at their Californian home, but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have used theirs in their monochrome living room.

The family moved in March 2021

The rest of Stacey's stunning cottage has undergone transformations too, including the brand-new nursery for their little girl Rose, who was welcomed last year.

SEE: Pregnant Stacey Solomon shows off her baby bump in the chicest floral dress

MORE: Stacey Solomon sparks concern after sharing horrifying photo from 'haunted' home

Stacey has perfected the nursery ready for their new arrival

They have opted for a pink theme, including a wall of flowers, a cushioned chair with a floral cushion and a canopy hanging over the top. Other furnishings including gold light fittings and a matching oval mirror.

At the time, Stacey shared a loving message for her little girl, on Instagram writing "Our Baby Girl's Room - done. To my darling daughter, I've loved every single second of making this special place for you. My whole heart and soul is in this room and I would do it all again if I could."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.