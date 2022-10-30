Real reason Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz left $11m marital home revealed

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz tied the knot on 9 April this year, but the It-couple is no longer residing at their starter home after selling their $11million Beverly Hills property in March ahead of their nuptials.

The Daily Mail reported that the newlyweds were in fact staying at Nicola's bachelorette apartment in Los Angeles, where she lived prior to moving in with Brooklyn in the first place. While we're sure the temporary set-up was less than ideal for the couple, The Sun recently published that Brooklyn, 23 and Nicola, 27, have bought a $10.5million five-bedroom Beverly Hills mansion with a private gym, sauna and juice bar. Now that's quite the marital home...

It is understood the Peltz-Beckhams' have floor-to-ceiling windows throughout their palatial lovenest, offering idyllic views across a star-studded area of Los Angeles.

It was hotly rumoured the couple would move to Miami, a location close to where both of their families have homes. The Beckhams have a jaw-dropping $24million penthouse inside the One Thousand Museum building, while Nicola's parents' own a $103million (£76million) property in Palm Beach. The amazing property is where the couple got married and it's only a one hour drive to Miami.

The couple sold their starter home earlier this year

It was suggested the couple could also lay down roots is in the UK capital of London. Brooklyn and Nicola flew across the pond in May on a "work trip" which sparked rumours that they could well be house hunting in England, too.

The couple paid a visit to London in May this year

Perhaps Brooklyn will follow in his parents' footsteps and have an international property portfolio, which will suit his jet-set lifestyle and allow him to seamlessly move for work and family commitments.

Brooklyn and Nicola recently marked their three-year anniversary

Brooklyn previously told HELLO! that he hadn't struggled with his relocation to the US and moving away from his family, explaining: "No, because I'm marrying my best friend so we kind of have our own little bubble together now and it's just really nice."

