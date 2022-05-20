James Corden's first TV role after Late Late Show exit revealed The Gavin and Stacey star is returning to acting…

James Corden's first TV role since announcing his departure from The Late Late Show has been revealed.

The Gavin and Stacey star, who has been enjoying Stateside success with his chat show in recent years, is not only returning to a UK project, but is making his acting comeback.

WATCH: James Corden talks bringing back Gavin and Stacey

James will be appearing in Jez Butterworth's upcoming comedy, Mammals, for Amazon Prime. The project sees the actor take on the role of Jamie, alongside other big names from the acting world including Sally Hawkins, Colin Morgan, Henry Lloyd-Hughes and Samuel Anderson.

The creator hinted at what fans can expect from the series, explaining that the comedy also has elements of drama and mystery. "You'll enjoy this if you enjoy James, Sally and my work. It's a relationship drama but also a whodunit."

James Corden recently announced his departure from The Late Late Show

Jez also revealed that Mammals is based on the challenges of relationships and marriage. "A good marriage is the most magical thing, in a world of eight billion.

"You've found the one who gets you, ignites your body and soul, who allows you to grow and flourish, who gives you the spark, the confidence to become you. You're also never going to have sex with anyone else, ever, and then you're going to die, and be dead forever."

The actor and his wife are thought to be considering returning to the UK

James' part in the show is his first acting gig since reprising his role as Smithy in the Gavin and Stacey reunion in 2019. Since announcing his exit from The Late Late Show, many are hoping James could be set to pen more episodes in the future.

One person summed it up on Twitter: "So James Corden moving back to U.K. basically means more Gavin and Stacey?" A second added: "@JKCorden is leaving Late night television. Hopefully that will give him time to go back to being Smithy on #GavinandStacey!"

Discussing his decision to quit the chat show and the possibility of heading home, James told Deadline: "It's something we think about and we talk about a lot, but we haven't really made a decision on that yet."

