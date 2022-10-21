James Corden breaks his silence on NYC restaurant drama

Sorry not sorry. James Corden has spoken out for the first time after he was banned from a NYC restaurant for allegedly being abusive to waiters.

In an interview with The New York Times on Thursday, October 20, he refused to give his own account of what happened at the trendy eatery saying several times that "it feels like such a silly thing to talk about."

After the Times reporter commented that James deserved some credit for going ahead with the interview in the wake of the headline-making drama, the star was defiant.

"I haven't done anything wrong, on any level," he said. "So why would I ever cancel this? I was there. I get it. I feel so Zen about the whole thing. Because I think it's so silly. I just think it's beneath all of us. It's beneath you. It's certainly beneath your publication."

James and Julia have been married since 2012

Restaurateur Keith McNally claimed in an Instagram post earlier this week that the Late Late Show host, 44, was "a tiny Cretin of a man" and "the most abusive customer" at Balthazar since the restaurant opened 25 years ago.

Keith claimed that in June, James was "extremely nasty" to the manager after finding a hair in his food and demanded free drinks. Then on October 9, the Mammals actor "began yelling like crazy" at a server after an egg yolk omelet his wife, Julia Carey, ordered had "a little bit of egg white" in it.

After the dish was remade, it came out with home fries instead of a salad, prompting James to yell, "You can't do your job! You can't do your job! Maybe I should go into the kitchen and cook the omelet myself!" The manager smoothed things over by giving the talk show host and his wife promo Champagne glasses, but Keith insisted that James was banned from Balthazar.

The post blew up on social media and the restaurant owner later wrote that he was lifting the ban after he received a call from James in which he "apologized profusely."

The Peter Rabbit 2 star told the Times that he hasn't "really read anything" about the fallout but acknowledged, "I think I'm probably going to have to talk about it" on Monday's episode of The Late Late Show. "My feeling, often, is, never explain, never complain," he added. "But I'll probably have to talk about it."

During the interview on Thursday, which was conducted at another NYC restaurant, a woman at a nearby table sent back her eggs.

Watching the scene play out, James remarked to the Times reporter, "Can you imagine now, if we blasted her on Twitter? Would that be fair? This is my point. It's insane."