Holly Willoughby unveils luxurious dining room makeover at £3million family home The This Morning presenter's house is undergoing an extension

Holly Willoughby's house has been undergoing an extension and renovation work in recent months, and it appears her dining room is one of the spaces that has been given a luxurious makeover.

MORE: Inside Holly Willoughby's incredible £3m house

The This Morning presenter revealed a peek at the space in a new photo shared in her Wylde Moon newsletter on Monday, showing her tucking into a bowl of spaghetti and a cup of tea while sitting at a round wooden dining table in the corner of her room which overlooks the garden.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby reveals peek inside living room

The dining area features floor-to-ceiling windows in the corner where Holly was sitting on a pale blue cushioned chair, and has beautiful white and grey tiled flooring. Outside, a narrow patio area wraps around the room, where Holly has potted plants on display alongside the lawn.

MORE: Holly Willoughby uses this genius alarm clock to wake up on time all winter

Another photo showed Holly sitting on the floor in another area of the room to showcase a new all-denim outfit, offering another glimpse at the marble flooring and pale grey walls.

Holly Willoughby shared a peek inside her dining room

Previous snaps shared by Holly from her open-plan kitchen and dining room showed the space furnished with a shiny white dining table and woven-back dining chairs, so it appears she has decided to update their décor as part of an ongoing renovation.

RELATED: Phillip Schofield's incredible property portfolio revealed

MORE: Holly Willoughby's pricey home feature that Prince Harry has too

The mum-of-three had plans for a first-floor extension approved earlier this year, after previous requests to add a first-floor side and front extension and build a side dormer roof extension were denied when her neighbours reportedly expressed concerns about the prospect of building noise. Back in 2016, Holly and her husband Dan's plans to add a two-storey extension were also denied.

The This Morning presenter has had a first-floor extension built at her home

Although Holly keeps a lot of her family life under wraps, the presenter has shown off glimpses of her incredible home on Instagram, including her spacious kitchen and stylish living room, and she clearly loves spending time there.

Chatting in an interview with her This Morning co-star, Phillip Schofield, the star said that following the coronavirus lockdowns she wants to continue spending more time at home where possible.

"There's no reason why you have to go across town for a meeting. You can do those things on Zoom within your house and then you’re there when the kids get back from school. That type of thing, that real home time," Holly shared.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.