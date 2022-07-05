Phillip Schofield's incredible property portfolio revealed – from family mansion to bachelor pad The This Morning presenter has three impressive homes

Phillip Schofield has been a regular fixture on our TV screens for four decades, amassing a net worth of an estimated £9million thanks to his presenting roles on everything from This Morning to Dancing on Ice, so it's little surprise that he has a beautiful home to retreat to when he isn't working.

The 60-year-old often reveals glimpses into his £2million bachelor pad on social media, but he still owns the family home he previously shared with his wife Steph and has a third home in the Algarve, where he often spends the summer holidays. Take a look at Phillip's impressive property portfolio…

A £2million Chiswick bachelor pad

Phillip moved into his own home in Chiswick a few months after he came out in 2020. The property has modern décor and reportedly has an open-plan kitchen and three reception rooms, six bedrooms, a converted basement and a garden.

The property is ideally located for Phillip to spend time with famous friends including Holly Willoughby, who lives in Barnes, and Declan Donnelly, who also lives in Chiswick with his wife Ali Astall.

Phillip now has a £2million home in Chiswick

A £2.6million Oxfordshire family home

Prior to his move, Phillip lived with his wife Steph at their family home in Oxfordshire. The former couple isolated there with their daughters during the first coronavirus lockdown in 2020, and even filmed scenes for their ITV show, How to Spend It Well at Christmas, in their home.

The property is impeccably styled throughout, and boasts a large conservatory and garden, while reports previously suggested Phillip was planning to convert a garage into a two-bedroom annexe where he could occasionally stay, and also to add value to their home.

The This Morning presenter shared his Oxfordshire home with his wife Steph

A luxurious Algarve holiday home

Phillip also has a holiday home in the Algarve where he often spends the summer holidays with his family, and spends time with friends including Holly Willoughby and Bradley Walsh.

The home has a swimming pool, beach views and a spacious terrace, which Phillip and his daughters have previously showcased on social media.

Phillip also has a holiday home in Portugal

Phillip is clearly a fan of the region, and previously invested in another holiday home at The Keys development in Quinta do Lago, but lost money after the owners went bust and were unable to complete the development. Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly had also bought homes at the development, which were set to have a rooftop swimming pool, a cinema, home bar and a butler's kitchen.

