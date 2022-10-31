Holly Willoughby uses this genius alarm clock to wake up on time all winter

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

With autumn and winter's darker days already upon us, you might be struggling to wake up in the AM. Well, This Morning star Holly Willoughby revealed exactly how she ensures she's up on time for the show each morning: with the help of a sunrise alarm clock!

During a January sleep segment on the show, the Reflections author and mum-of-three discussed how to get the best night's sleep, and we were all ears. Holly candidly said: "I've got one of these alarm clocks that gradually gets lighter like the sunrise really – it's fairly bright."

Holly revealed she wakes up with the help of a sunrise alarm clock, which simulates the rising sun to wake you gently even on the darkest mornings

Sunrise alarm clocks gradually make your bedroom brighter, simulating a natural sunrise so your body wakes up naturally and calmly, even during the darkest mornings of the year.

Lumie Sunrise Alarm, was £49.99 now £32.99, Amazon

Want to copy Holly's morning hack and get one for yourself? You can get Amazon's best-selling sunrise alarm clocks, including the popular model from British brand Lumie, on sale right now.

AMAZON'S CHOICE: Artinabs sunrise alarm clock, £37.99, Amazon

With the Lumie sunrise alarm clock, a 'sunrise' starts 30 minutes before your alarm time, slowly brightening like the sun to wake you gently. And rather than a jarring beep, you can opt for one of five natural sounds to ensure you'll wake up without starting the day with a jolt.

SAD lamps and sunrise alarm clocks can be a mood-boosting substitute for the real thing during autumn and winter

Absolutely genius, right? No wonder Holly always looks so fresh-faced on screen – now we know her secret.

Presenter Holly lives in an idyllic £3million house in southwest London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their children Belle, Harry and Chester.

Fans have seen glimpses into their vast family home via Instagram – and it is utterly stunning with luxurious furnishings and modern décor throughout.

Holly has a huge family kitchen with massive marble island that's great for cooking, there's a stylish living room with chic flooring and grey sofa and the property also features a surprisingly large garden for London.

