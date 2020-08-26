Holly Willoughby's stunning dining room unveiled ahead of This Morning return See where the TV presenter lives with her family

Holly Willoughby tends to keep her family home as private as possible, but the star has previously unveiled a few glimpses inside her beautiful dining room.

The This Morning presenter first posted a photo of her table as she enjoyed a cheese fondue and champagne with carrots, broccoli and bread. She showed off her Emma Bridgewater dining set, featuring two multicoloured polka dot plates.

Shortly after, she revealed more of the room in an image showing the large glossy white table and co-ordinating wicker-backed chairs. Holly keeps a glass vase of flowers on top, as well as a butterfly print tray displaying a selection of candles and two glass candelabra sticks.

The background revealed that the room has a bay window with white frames, and light brown curtains.

Besides dining, the room has also served a purpose as both Holly's dressing room, and her children's arts and crafts space. In another photo of her table complete with make-up and painting station, she showed the reality of being a busy working mum as she captioned it, "Pretty much sums up my life!".

Holly shares her £3million house in London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children Harry, Belle and Chester. The family have been spending much of their time there since the coronavirus pandemic began, but Holly has continued her role as presenter on This Morning as the show qualified as a necessary source of information during the crisis.

Holly had intended on taking seven weeks off to spend at the Quinta do Lago, a resort in the Algarve, but cut it short by two weeks in order to allow 14 days for her to quarantine at home. She will return to screens on 7 September with co-host Phillip Schofield, after the pair have been covered by Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

