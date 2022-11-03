Robbie Williams' 'silent' £17m home renovation revealed after feud with neighbour Jimmy Page The singer has been embroiled in a row with his neighbour since 2015

Robbie Williams has gone to great lengths to ensure renovation work at his £17million London mansion doesn't disrupt his next-door neighbour, Jimmy Page, after an ongoing row over the impact of his new "super basement".

Work to construct the iceberg basement – which features an indoor pool, gym and underground passage to the main house – finally got underway in May, but the builders had to invest in some specialist tools in order to minimise the construction noise.

Robbie's team can only use "hand tools weighing no more than 9kg" at any time during the construction, in order to "minimise the potential for vibration from building works as part of the precautionary approach to safeguarding the adjacent Grade I-listed building".

As reported in the Daily Mail, the team are also using "19th-century hand tools" and £50,000 monitoring devices to make sure the noise is kept to a minimum.

Robbie Williams is having a "super basement" constructed at his London home

The work is expected to take 46 weeks to complete, and follows a seven-year planning battle with Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy, who lives next door at Tower House, a Grade I-listed home that dates back to 1781.

Other measures Robbie and his team have had to introduce during construction include a traffic management plan, which means that trucks can only stop in a certain place at the side of the house – the furthest point from Jimmy – on set days and times.

Jimmy Page challenged Robbie's plans over the impact it would have on his home

The dad-of-four has already made some big changes to his home life this year after selling his seven-bedroom Wiltshire estate for £6.75million in January. It was followed by the sale of the family's ten-bedroom home in Beverly Hills, which was snapped up by rapper Drake for £38.2million in March.

In April, Robbie and Ayda then put their £24million Swiss mansion on the market, before snapping up a $49.5million home in the exclusive Holmby Hills neighbourhood in June. The incredible property once belonged to Funny Girl actress Fanny Brice, and includes a main house and three separate guest houses, meaning there is more than enough space for the couple and their four young children.

