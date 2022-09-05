Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field sparks reaction with cheeky bedroom photo of singer The former Take That star was photographed in his bedroom

Robbie Williams wife Ayda Field has shared a very intimate bedroom snap of her sleeping husband, inadvertently revealing a lot about their personal tastes.

While the couple enjoyed a chilled Sunday morning at home, Ayda took to Instagram to share a cheeky photo of the former Take That star sleeping, blissfully unaware of the camera in their spacious master suit. As Robbie snoozed, wearing nothing but a black weighed eye-mask, fans caught a glimpse of the couple's crisp white bed linen, matching panelled walls and hardwood floors.

Ayda captioned the bedroom photo, explaining: "Rob had interviews all day yesterday. This was him TOTALLY asleep in bed this morning …I think he was still in interview mode", with laughter emojis. It was the first time fans saw how the couple has decorated their new £38.9million LA home.

Robbie was unaware that fans could see all

Model Abbey Clancy and swimwear designer Melissa Odabash both liked the post and fans described the photo as "cute."

Another commented: "Bless him, he must be knackered after all he's been doing." Others couldn't get over how hairy Robbie was in the photo, with one fan joking: "There's a bear in your bed."

Ever since selling their £24million Swiss mansion, their £6.75million seven-bedroom Wiltshire estate and their ten-bedroom Beverly Hills home for an impressive £38.2million (which rapper Drake snapped up this year), fans have been keen to see how Robbie and Ayda would style new LA home.

The youngest Williams child Coco playing dress up

The modern, white minimalist theme has been seen throughout the Williams family home in various candid Instagram posts shared by the couple this summer.

In May, Ayda shared a photo of their youngest daughter Coco taking part in a "bedtime closet raid" where fans could see the walk-in wardrobe full of white drawers and a touch of pink marble.

Ayda's minimalist dressing room

In a video earlier that month, the mum of two shared a peak inside another white-panelled room. The former X Factor presenter's dressing room features soft white furnishings, a pale grey rug and stand-alone clothing rails. The house has a light and airy colour scheme running throughout.

Seeking to reassure anyone wondering about the bedroom snap, Ayda added to her post: "PS He’s up right up now, and has given me his full blessing to post this" with a smiley face emoji.

