Robbie Williams selling £24million Swiss mansion after ditching LA and Wiltshire homes It's their third property sale in four months

Robbie Williams may recently have said he has "nowhere to live" after selling his Beverly Hills and Wiltshire homes, but that isn't stopping him from listing yet another mansion from his vast property portfolio.

The former Take That singer and his wife Ayda Field have listed their Switzerland mansion for sale for £24million, with reports suggesting they are preparing to move back to the UK.

The couple shared the property with their four children – Teddy, nine, Charlton, seven, Coco, three, and two-year-old Beau. It is located on the shores of Lake Geneva and has an outhouse that was converted into a luxury home for Ayda's mum Gwen and her husband Ian.

Robbie and Ayda are reportedly planning to return to their £17million London home with their family, but the singer recently admitted it was proving challenging deciding on a place to live.

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field are selling their Switzerland mansion

Speaking on the Kyle and Jackie O Australian Radio Show, the singer explained: "We’re actually nowhere. We haven’t got an abode right now, we’ve pretty much sold everywhere, we don’t live anywhere and we’re trying to figure it out."

He added: "The four kids are constantly a Rubix Cube puzzle that we’re trying to sort out because if they are schooled then they don’t see me because I’m all over the place and if they are home-schooled then they have another set of things that are a problem. We are all just trying to figure it out."

The couple sold their Wiltshire estate in January

The dad-of-four has already made some big changes to his home life this year after selling his seven-bedroom Wiltshire estate for £6.75million in January.

It was followed by the sale of the family's ten-bedroom home in Beverly Hills, which was snapped up by rapper Drake for £38.2million in March.

