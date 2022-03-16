Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's fans send sweet messages amid relocation news The power couple are set for big changes

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's fans sent an outpouring of messages on Tuesday when Ayda seemingly shared the news that they are moving out of their family home.

SEE: Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's former international property portfolio revealed

"As one chapter closes, a new one begins …#grateful #thankyouforthememories," she penned alongside an incredible photograph of their marble-clad bathroom. The unique space features a large drum-style table, paisley rug, a luxurious marble counter top and a matching free-standing bath.

Loading the player...

Robbie Williams showcases is French speaking skills in sweet family video

Fans left a range of comments under the photo, with many wishing them luck on their next adventure. "Good luck and wish you all the best in your new home," wrote one and: "Whereever you are together as a family will be home. New adventures and new memories to be made together," added another.

Ayda Field shared this photo with a heartfelt caption

Others commented on the epic décor, declaring it to be an "amazing room" and coining it "beautiful".

RELATED: Robbie Williams sells Wiltshire estate

MORE: Robbie Williams says Shane Warne's sudden death has left him terrified

One follower asked: "Where are they all moving to?" and that's a very good question. According to Robbie, in a recent interview with the Kyle and Jackie O Australian Radio Show, the family "haven't got an abode right now".

The family have sold off their properties in the US and UK

"We've pretty much sold everywhere. We don't live anywhere and we're trying to figure it out."

Australia is a firm favourite to be on the cards for the family to be house hunting because Robbie is currently shooting a biopic of his life, Better Man, and the filming is taking place down under.

The singer's Wiltshire estate has been sold

The hitmaker has been selling off many of his incredible mansions in the UK and America. The former Take That singer had originally listed his ten-bedroom Beverly Hills property, which sits on three acres of land, for $80million, but reportedly reduced the asking price when it failed to find a buyer. Robbie's seven-bedroom Wiltshire estate, meanwhile, sold for £6.75million in January.

We are excited to see where Robbie and Ayda settle with their four children Teddy, Charlie, Coco and Beau.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.