Secret Buckingham Palace photos taken by David Beckham, Alex Jones and more These A-listers are very daring

King Charles III's royal residence Buckingham Palace has a strict no photo rule inside its walls, but that hasn't stopped these daring celebrities whipping out their camera phones for a quick snap. From Tom Daley's recent toilet selfies through to David Beckham's extra special picture of his daughter Harper with Princess Eugenie, check them out…

MORE: King Charles' mammoth Christmas tree gets craned in at Sandringham - watch

David Beckham

Can you recall what you got for your sixth birthday? Well, a photo with a real-life princess probably wasn't on the list but for Victoria and David Beckham's daughter Harper, she got exactly that. The England footballer took his daughter to the palace dressed as a Disney princess and she even got a photo with Prince Andrew's daughter Princess Eugenie herself.

The cheeky snap revealed one of the palace's more modest rooms in terms of size, but it still appeared to be rather grand with signature red carpets and curtains and huge golden frames hanging on the walls.

Alex Jones

The One Show presenter was invited to the palace when an episode of the show was broadcast live from the monarch's house. Ahead of her TV appearance, the mum-of-three decided there would be enough time for a quick bathroom trip and took the opportunity for a photo.

"My favourite bathroom selfie… in fact one of my favourite days ever. A proper pinch myself moment," Alex captioned two photos that showed her standing in front of a mirror in a large bathroom and dressing room area.

MORE: How eco are royal homes? Prince Charles, Prince Harry, more

SEE: Martin Lewis unearths hilarious royal photo with King Charles

The room had yellow wallpaper with a white wreath print, and bold green carpets. A selection of framed illustrations hung on the wall behind Alex in one photo, while mirrors line one wall alongside a bathtub, with a white dressing area and chair where the busy mum could get ready for the historic TV show.

Tom Daley

Most recently, Tom Daley joined the list of celebrities who couldn't resist a photo or two inside of palace walls, despite the apparent rules.

During the drinks reception held by King Charles, the diver had a bathroom break and photo taking session. The dad-of-one took a mirror snap and fans could see the room with grey tiles, burgundy floors and granite-style vanity units.

The GB team also posed with their medals from the Olympics for another picture inside the loos, taking the opportunity to document the magical day with royalty.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.