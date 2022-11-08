Martin Lewis unearths hilarious royal photo with King Charles

Martin Lewis has had a fair few brushes with royalty, and on Monday, the consumer expert reminisced about his first encounter with the then-Prince Charles.

Taking to Instagram, the 50-year-old shared a throwback snap of himself laughing hysterically with the royal. Alongside the photo, Martin penned: "Just found this old picture - from I'm guessing perhaps 8 years ago - when I first met Prince, now King, Charles at a reception supporting @samaritanscharity.

"From (my possibly very dodgy) memory of it, he'd asked about my job. I explained and he'd said 'So you tell people what they want to hear?'

"I replied it was more 'Telling them what I thought they needed to do' then as a cheeky aside I said 'I suspect you'd be quite good at that, Sir.' The photo is the reaction."

Martin unearthed a touching photo

Fans raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "What a great photo for you to have!" whilst a second penned: "What a brilliant photo Martin and a wonderful memory".

"Brilliant natural laughter," noted a third, and a fourth added: "This is fabulous".

Martin's trip down memory lane comes after he paid tribute to his daughter, Sapphire. During his live ITV show, The Martin Lewis Money Show, the presenter wished his daughter a "Happy 10th birthday," before apologising for not being at home on her special day.

The broadcaster with his wife Lara Lewington

Martin shares daughter Sapphire with his wife Lara, 43. The couple tied the knot in May 2009 and welcomed their only child in 2012.

Despite keeping Sapphire out of the spotlight, Martin did open up about his daughter during the pandemic – and it seems the youngster has him wrapped around her little finger.

Speaking to The Sunday Times back in 2020, the money expert confessed that he finds it really hard to say no to Sapphire because he just wants to "make her happy".

The presenter was awarded a CBE at the start of 2022

"When my daughter was born, I remember saying: 'I'll buy her everything she needs, but not everything she wants'. Unfortunately, I didn't factor in her special power. Those eyes," he said.

"I'm helpless and usually resort to saying, 'Ask mummy', because mummy is stronger than me. We don't splurge on her, but one of my greatest joys is making her happy," he proudly said of his only child.

