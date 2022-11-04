King Charles' 775-room palace looks spectacular in new picture The monarch's residence is breathtaking

King Charles III, 73, inherited an array of royal residences from his late mother Queen Elizabeth II, including the iconic Buckingham Palace in central London.

The 775-room palace, which attracts visitors from all over the world, looks incredible in a brand-new photograph shared by the Royal Collection Trust.

The image was of the spectacular Grand Staircase which has impossibly tall ceilings, regal red carpets, elegant wall mouldings and a collection of exquisite artworks on display. One of the most notable things about the space has to be the captivating golden staircase which has incredible carved details.

The post was to showcase a beautiful sculpture which stands at the top of their stairs by the talented artist, Cellini. This is a space which the public can see in person when they come to tour Buckingham Palace – how amazing!

His Majesty has not moved into the jaw-dropping residence though, as he's currently living at his existing home of Clarence House, along with his wife Queen Consort Camilla.

There have been conflicting reports about when the monarch may relocate to the Queen's former home, but it seems likely that the big move won't take place until after renovation works are at least partially complete.

King Charles does, however, use the palace for work purposes and we've seen him tending to official papers at a desk inside of the palace.

Did you know that the royal is actually forbidden from selling Buckingham Palace? That's because he doesn't even own it, as the 775-room royal residence technically belongs to the Crown Estate, and not the King himself. The Crown Estate website explains: "The Crown Estate belongs to the reigning monarch 'in right of The Crown', that is, it is owned by the monarch for the duration of their reign, by virtue of their accession to the throne.

