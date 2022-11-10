Stacey Solomon issues apology to 5.4m fans after controversial home advice

Stacey Solomon, 33, has issued an apology to her fans, backtracking on her advice to her 5.4million-strong following.

On Wednesday evening, the Loose Women star picked up her phone to say "sorry" to her fans after she recommended made.com for homeware buys, and later learned about the company's recent administration news.

Earlier in the day, Stacey had shared a photo of a gorgeous boucle footstool that she got from the brand and she recommended that her followers take a look at their other products, but sadly that won't be possible as the brand has now closed its business.

The star originally recommended made.com

In a candid video, while sitting in the bath, Stacey said sorry to fans: "Oh my gosh so I've just got home, and I've jumped in the bath and you're like, 'Stace Made went bust today so maybe don't place any new orders'. I had no idea; I literally just went on there and searched the thing I bought on there. I had no idea; sorry I've been at work all day."

The star's following are very active and just a few weeks ago they left their comments of concern for the mum-of-four.

Stacey filmed herself assembling a huge wing-shaped display with pampas grass and dried flowers and a quote in the middle – a display in her home office, above her desk. Her followers had an array of worries about the handmade feature and did not hold back in the comments section.

Stacey's home office had a makeover recently

"Will that grass not die and fall out?" quizzed one, and: "I love it, but you do know they are full of fleas don't you?" warned another. A third worried about the spiders which could come and live in the dried flowers.

Outweighing the concerns though, Stacey's fan club were in awe of her creative talents. "Omg! This is wonderful. You are sooo creative xx," and: "She does it again, love this," were among the positive comments.

