Stacey Solomon breaks down in tears as she shares new wedding photos

An emotional Stacey Solomon broke down in tears at her family home after she examined her latest batch of wedding photos.

The mum-of-four transformed Pickle Cottage on Wednesday evening, adding a trio of new intimate photos to her gorgeous living room.

Taking to Instagram, the 33-year-old shared a sweet snap along with the caption: "I ordered some of our wedding pictures in print ages ago and they've just come. It's made me so emotional seeing them…"

She continued: "And they're on the wall… Why am I crying?"

The TV star welled up

Stacey added a touching statement by Maya Angelou which read: "Love recognises no boundaries. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences and penetrates walls. To arrive at its destination full of hope…"

The sweet wedding photos, taken by photographer Chelsea White, included a joyous portrait of Stacey's three sons, Leighton, Rex and Zachary, in addition to Joe's son, Harry. In a second photo, the TV star could be seen cosying up to her new husband in a loving embrace. A third adorable photo showed baby daughter Rose playing with her sweet headband.

Stacey and Rose wore matching dresses

Stacey's heartwarming home transformation comes after she wed beau Joe Swash in a fairy-tale wedding ceremony on Sunday 24 July. The lovebirds enjoyed a traditional Jewish ceremony marquee in their back garden on Sunday, before enjoying a performance by TOWIE star James Argent's The Arg Band.

The couple began dating back in 2015 and had planned to tie the knot in July 2021, seven months after Joe popped the question on Christmas Eve. The duo had to postpone their nuptials when Stacey fell pregnant with daughter Rose.

Joe and Stacey tied the knot at Pickle Cottage

At the time, she told her followers: "We are going to move it back a bit, maybe not until next year but we both said we'd be a bit gutted to look back at pictures and all of our babies weren't there.

"So, for the sake of a few months we will do it when they're all here."

