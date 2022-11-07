Stacey Solomon's fans go wild over her latest genius house hack

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Stacey Solomon, 33, has wowed her followers once again with another genius home hack at Pickle Cottage, where she lives with her husband Joe Swash and her four children.

The Loose Women star has transformed her living room sofas with beautiful boucle sofa covers.

Stacey shared a picture of her gorgeous cream sofa in all its glory after the glow up, along with matching beige-coloured cushions.

The star penned: "Soooo many of you asking where these are from. They're from Amazon but I just looked and the price has shot up for some reason so I found a similar set, it's called 'Luxurlife high stretch sofa cover beige' & it's £28. I won't link it because they'll hike up their prices which I HATE."

The covers are a great way to protect your existing sofa and with four kids and pets, we can see why Stacey might want to do that.

Stacey's sofas have fluffy covers to protect them

The photograph also allowed Stacey's dedicated fans to admire the rest of her living room which has been decorated with neutral tones and features Georgian style patio doors which overlook the family's sprawling garden.

Herringbone flooring gives the space a trendy feel and the panelling on the walls is also in Vogue right now. In the corner of the room, the star has placed a large vase with pampas grass in – a Stacey Solomon signature!

Love the look? Try a sofa cover for yourself!

While the fluffy version that Stacey bought on Amazon appears to have sold out, we've found some alternatives:

Sofa slip covers, From £18, Light in the Box

Anti-slip sofa cover, £43.99, Amazon

Stacey often dazzles her fans with her DIY prowess but back last month they were concerned after she revealed another of her handmade pieces.

Stacey's office has a handmade wall feature

Stacey filmed herself assembling a huge wing-shaped display with pampas grass and dried flowers and a quote in the middle, but her followers had an array of worries about the feature.

"Will that grass not die and fall out?" quizzed one, and: "I love it, but you do know they are full of fleas, don't you?" warned another. A third worried about the spiders which could come and live in the dried flowers.

