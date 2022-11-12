Flip or Flop's Christina Hall's unbelievable Tennessee home will blow you away The HGTV star lives with her new husband Josh Hall

Christina Hall delighted fans when she gave them a tour of her beautiful new home on Instagram on Friday.

The star appeared delighted as she and her husband, Josh, opened up the doors to the impressive abode for her social media followers to see inside.

The expansive home was decorated beautifully and appeared homely but chic, which is perfect for her and family, which includes her three children.

WATCH: Christina Hall shares a tour of her home with husband Josh

Christina captioned the post: "Quick Tennessee home tour. Josh and I added some accessories to our home away from home with the help of @jamescbender.. Love our new art piece by @trudylynnelliott too."

The home is situated in Franklin, Tennessee, not far from Nashville, and Christina bought it in 2021 for $2.5million.

It sits on 23 acres of woodland and she opened up about buying it in an interview with People.

Christina is happily married to her third husband Josh Hall

"I fell in love with Tennessee when I took the kids out there in October to visit my friend and nutritionist Cara Clark who had recently moved out there," she revealed to the publication shortly after her split from Ant Anstead.

Christina shares two children with her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, and one son with Ant.

Christina is going through a bitter custody battle with ex-husband, Ant Anstead

She continued: "Tennessee is gorgeous and the people out there are so nice. Being out there on all that land reminded me of my favorite childhood memories, which were staying summers on my grandparents’ farm. I felt so carefree and loved taking out their quads and hanging with my cousins on all the land."

While Christina looked happy in the clip she shared on social media, she is currently going through a bitter custody battle with her second husband over their son Hudson.

Ant is in a relationship with Renee Zellweger and has been dating the Bridget Jones star since June 2021.

