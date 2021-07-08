Christina Haack wows in white bikini during dreamy beach vacation The Flip or Flop star sizzled in her swimwear

Christina Haack is swinging into summer with the most stylish bikini and she gave fans a sneak peek at her new swimwear with a clip from her tropical getaway.

The Christina on the Coast host showcased her trim physique when she shared a video on the deck of an oceanside villa on Instagram.

In the clip, the mum-of-three looked carefree as she swung on a swing wearing a white two-piece.

WATCH: Christina looked carefree during her getaway

Her long, blonde hair was billowing in the breeze and her surroundings looked amazing.

Christina's beach escape comes in the wake of reports that she's found love again with Joshua Hall, who is an Austin, Texas based realtor. The pair were snapped heading off on their holiday together.

People magazine first revealed the twice-divorced star had been seeing him under the radar and they were getting to know one another.

Christina is reportedly in a new romance

Her divorce from her second husband, Ant Anstead, was just recently finalised and he has moved on with Hollywood actress, Renee Zellweger.

The couple have been spotted together at his Laguna Beach home after they met while working together on the British TV presenter's upcoming show, Celebrity IOU: Joyride.

She appears on an episode of the Discovery+ series which sees Ant - who shares one son with Christina - and his co-host, Cristy Lee, help celebrities give loved ones a one-of-a-kind car transformation.

Christina and Ant's divorce was recently finalised

Ant's divorce from Christina is his second, as he has two children from his first marriage who live in the UK.

Renee has also walked down the aisle in the past and was married to country star Kenny Chesney. They married and broke up in 2005 and she has most recently been linked to another musician, Doyle Bramhall ll.

