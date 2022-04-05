Christina Haack's secret third wedding with Josh Hall after whirlwind romance The couple were reportedly dating for less than a year

Christina Haack has become the latest celebrity to get married in secret after it was reported she wed her partner Josh Hall "sometime over the last 6 months," according to TMZ.

Although the Christina on the Coast star, 38, and her realtor husband, 41, have yet to release any photos or details of their big day, it is believed to have taken place in California – and People revealed Christina has already changed her last name to Hall on her real estate license.

The couple had been dating for less than a year. They confirmed their relationship during a trip to Mexico in July 2021, with Christina opening up about Josh in a lengthy caption on social media.

Next to a snap of Christina sitting on her partner's lap on the beach, she wrote: "When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore. I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit.

Christina and Josh confirmed their relationship in July 2021

"We’ve had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I’ve loved every second of it."

She continued by stating she didn't want the public interest in their relationship to impact them, adding: "I didn’t ever want to see him stress over the media stalking him and his family."

Christina concluded: "So yes 'another relationship' and guess what. I’m 38 - I’ll do what I want." It comes as no surprise, then, that they've also kept their nuptials private.

The couple got engaged on the beach in Mexico

They went on to announce their engagement in September, with Christina sharing a series of photos of the couple next to a candlelit table and a fire pit on the beach at sunset. And, of course, her sparkling diamond, too!

Christina was previously married to Tarek El Moussa, with whom she shares children Taylor, 11, and Brayden, six, between 2009 and 2018. She then tied the knot with Ant Anstead in 2018 and welcomed their two-year-old son Hudson, but the former couple got divorced in 2021.

