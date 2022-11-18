King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's adorable tribute to Queen at royal homes leaves fans emotional Paddington Bear is on the move!

The late Queen Elizabeth II's special friendship with beloved character Paddington Bear has been commemorated by King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla in the sweetest way.

The new monarch and his wife opened the doors of Clarence House and Buckingham Palace for an amazing Barnardo's charity campaign starring the marmalade-loving bear. The royal family released a series of adorable photographs on Friday showing a series of cuddly toy Paddington Bears living it up in the royal residences – and it's the cutest thing you'll see all day.

The toys pictured were among more than a thousand teddy bears and soft toys left outside the Queen's London residence and at Windsor Castle in her memory following her sad death in September.

The Instagram caption read: "We've had a lovely stay at Clarence House and Buckingham Palace (doing our best to keep out of mischief…) Looking forward to arriving at our new homes next week!"

Paddington Bear made himself at home at both Clarence House and Buckingham Palace

The super sweet snaps see an array of little Paddington toys going about their daily lives: borrowing a book from the Clarence House library, posing in the doorway with a suitcase in hand, and most amusingly, sliding down the Grand Staircase at the Palace.

Royal fans were loving the snaps, taking to the comments section to express their delight at the adorable photographs being made public.

Queen Consort Camilla will be donating the Paddington Bears to Barnado's

One wrote: "Ohhh dear that's basically the sweetest thing of all time Thank you for sharing, this is really special and much appreciated." Another penned: "This is one of the sweetest things I have ever seen!" while a third commented: "Sliding down the banister - our late Queen would love that photo."

Queen Consort Camilla will be donating the soft toys to children in need via Barnardo's, the charity of which she the late monarch was patron for more than 30 years. She passed the patronage of the children's charity to Camilla back in 2016.

Paddington sliding down the staircase particularly tickled royal fans

The Queen Consort will attend a teddy bears picnic at a Barnardo's nursery in Bow, London next Thursday 24 November 2022.

Paddington Bear became a symbol for the Queen following her death thanks to her surprise sketch with the fictional character during her Platinum Jubilee. Mourners left so many cuddly toys outside the gates of Buckingham Palace and at Windsor Castle that they were urged to stop by Royal Parks bosses.

