Sales surge for Paddington Bear after Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Paddington Bear has been very much in the spotlight since the Passing of his dear friend Queen Elizabeth II – with mourners leaving stuffed toys at Buckingham Palace among the floral tributes.

Royal fans were particularly touched after the beloved children’s character paid tribute to the late monarch on his Twitter account, writing: “Thank you Ma’am for everything.”

The post wracked up a million likes, with several fans fondly remembering the Peruvian bear and Queen Elizabeth’s surprise sketch to mark the Platinum Jubilee earlier this year.

The monarch delighted audiences around the world when she invited the famous bear for tea at Windsor Castle for a top secret sketch that opened the BBC's Party at the Palace in honour of the Platinum Jubilee back in June.

The funny scene saw Her Majesty revealing she kept a marmalade sandwich in her famous handbag before she and Paddington tapped out the rhythm to We Will Rock You by Queen to kick off the celebrations.

It’s easy to see why sales of Paddington-themed products have soared, with the cartoon bear taking a lead role in tributes to the late Monarch.

With the beloved bear back in the spotlight, shoppers have been snapping up, toys, classic books and other items starring Paddington.

Several stuffed bears and marmalade sandwiches have been left among the tributes at Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and Balmoral Castle, though the Royal Parks have asked mourners to not leave non-floral artefacts “in the interests of sustainability”.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Paddington and Queen Elizabeth's tea date at Buckingham Palace

